Tony Goldwyn talks about the Americares Virtual Airlift Benefit

NEW YORK — Last time PIX11 entertainment correspondent Ojinika Obiekwe caught up with Tony Goldwyn, he was starring in the play “The Inheritance.”

It was forced to closed its doors at the start of the pandemic. Tony has been keeping busy with other projects.

The actor, producer, director will host the 2020 Americares Virtual Airlift Benefit. He’s been working with the foundation for nearly 20 years — sometimes going on relief missions along with the trained teams of this health organization. The benefit kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at americares.org/airlift2020.