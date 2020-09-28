Tips to combat ‘Election Stress Disorder’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As the election draws closer, anxiety levels are rising for some.

Messages from political messages, messages from friends about political candidates or what we find on social media have many of us experiencing what’s being called “Election Stress Disorder.”

Dr. Steven Stosny, founder of CompassionPower and the man who coined the phrase during the 2016 election, spoke to PIX11 about why this election is producing so much anxiety.