Tips on how to avoid work-from-home burnout

NEW YORK — Since the pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for millions of people.

However, some have said that after five months of remote work, they are feeling burned out by having to balance their professional careers and personal lives altogether.

Director of Center for Workplace Mental Health Darcy Gruttadaro spoke to PIX11 and gave some tips on what people can do to ease this stress and when to know to take a break.