Times Square Alliance talks New Year’s Eve lineup, preparations

MANHATTAN — For the first time in more than a century, Times Square will be virtually empty on New Year’s Eve.

Aside from performers, no crowds will be allowed at the crossroads of the world.

This year, people watching from home will have the power to choose how they ring in 2021.

President of the Times Square Alliance Tim Tompkins explained the personalized virtual experience and the star-studded lineup.

Visit www.VNYE.com for more information and download the NYE app to join the live celebration on New Year’s Eve.

