TikTok star Carrie Berk on potential ban on app, how she built her following

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Barbara Prempeh

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Teen author and social media star Carrie Berk has built up a following of over 750,000 fans on popular app TikTok.

Now, after downloads of the app were nearly banned by the U.S. government over the weekend, Berk told PIX11 what her reaction was to the news and how it would impact her personally.

Plus, the teen influencer gave us some insight into how she built up her brand and how she deals with hateful comments, bullying and body shaming.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast