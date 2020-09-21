TikTok star Carrie Berk on potential ban on app, how she built her following

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Teen author and social media star Carrie Berk has built up a following of over 750,000 fans on popular app TikTok.

Now, after downloads of the app were nearly banned by the U.S. government over the weekend, Berk told PIX11 what her reaction was to the news and how it would impact her personally.

Plus, the teen influencer gave us some insight into how she built up her brand and how she deals with hateful comments, bullying and body shaming.