NEW YORK — The holiday season is here! Some are working to do their last-minute Thanksgiving preparations, while others have already moved on to the Christmas season—hanging up their lights and putting up the tree.

As the pandemic continues, holiday decorations have become increasingly important this year as many are using them to lift their spirits.

Thom Filicia, one of the original members of the “Fab 5,” dished out his tips to help take your holiday season to the next level.