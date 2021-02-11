Therapist breaks down Britney Spears doc, mental health and #FreeBritney movement

The New York Times’ new documentary “Framing Britney Spears” examines what the public might not know about the pop star’s court battle and conservatorship.

The doc has brought mental health to the forefront of the conversation, as well as fandom and the effects of fame.

Licensed therapist Laura Rhodes-Levin, LMFT., who specializes in anxiety, depression and trauma, weighs in on the film, the #FreeBritney movement and fandom, as well as Britney’s own reaction.

You can watch “Framing Britney Spears” on the FX app and streaming now on Hulu.