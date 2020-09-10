The US Open may look different this year, but it’s still game on

New York— New York City’s largest sporting event may look different this year, but the US Open still has game.

Although there are no fans allowed, we’ve found a way for you to bring it home.

East Coast Grey Goose Ambassador, Douglas Graham-Leigh shared a toast of one of the tournaments signature drinks with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino.

Recipe for the Honey Deuce:

honey deuce recipe.jpg

