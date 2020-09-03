The Stylish Chef’s barbecue-perfect signature dishes

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Around this time of year, the preparations for the annual West Indian Day Parade would have been underway, but because of COVID-19, the event is now happening virtually.

Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some delicious Caribbean food!

The Stylish Chef, Garth Cheese, joined the PIX11 Morning News to share some of his signature dishes ahead of Labor Day weekend.

If you’re craving some of his food you can order from him on DoorDash by searching “The Stylish Chef in Brooklyn.” Also check him out on Instagram @the_stylish_chef!