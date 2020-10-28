This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Rise: New Marcus Samuelsson cookbook — The man behind Red Rooster, bestselling author and television star, Marcus Samuelson has just released a new cookbook called “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food,” which celebrates black excellence in the culinary world. He spoke to PIX11 while making his Quick Salted Salmon with Carrot Broth and Mushrooms dish.

