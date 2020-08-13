‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Monique Samuels talks music, book, and new season

NEW YORK — “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels joined us to share about the new season, her return to music with her latest single “Drag Queen,” and her incredible potty training skills.

Can you believe all three of her children were potty trained at just six months old? Check out her book “Potty Training: Mommy & Daddy” to learn how she did it!

