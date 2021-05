NEW YORK — If you love house plants but can’t manage to keep them alive, meet Christopher Griffin.

Better known on Instagram as The Plant Kween, Griffin is a non-binary femme activist whose love for plants is rooted in visits to the nursery with his grandmother when he was 5 years old.

Now living with over 185 plants in his Brooklyn apartment, he’s showing the world the importance of plants, nurturing, love, self care and acceptance.