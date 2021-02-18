‘The Other Boys of Summer’ documentary features Negro league baseball players discussing racism

NEW YORK — The first Mets spring training game is about a week and a half away.

As we prepare to look forward to the 2021 baseball season, a 2019 documentary takes a look at the past through the eyes of the Negro League baseball players.

It’s called “The Other Boys of Summer,” and it explores racism, segregation and civil rights in America as told through the lives of some of the players.

Marysol Castro had the chance to join a panel with the director, Lauren Meyer, along with several current and former Black players from the Mets to discuss the film.

For more information on the film, visit http://theotherboysofsummer.com/