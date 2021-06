The Maafa is back again for its 26th year. The annual event allows for reflecting on the African journey through the Middle Passage and the slave trade.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s event is being showcased in a new short film instead of a live play, as is usually held at the Brooklyn church.

Rev. David Brawley, pastor of St. Paul Community Baptist Church, told us more about the event.

Head to their website to get more information on the film and event.