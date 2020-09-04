‘The Killing of Breonna Taylor’ documentary: Meet the filmmaker behind the special

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A new special looking deeper into the life and death of Breonna Taylor airs tonight on FX and Hulu.

Award-winning filmmaker Yoruba Richen talked with the PIX11 Morning News about her documentary, “The Killing of Breonna Taylor.”

The documentary will give people a better understanding of her life and the way she died, according to Richen.

Don’t miss the documentary tonight on FX and Hulu as part of “The New York Times Presents” docu-series.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

How to inspire happiness with Gabby Bernstein

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday