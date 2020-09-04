‘The Killing of Breonna Taylor’ documentary: Meet the filmmaker behind the special

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A new special looking deeper into the life and death of Breonna Taylor airs tonight on FX and Hulu.

Award-winning filmmaker Yoruba Richen talked with the PIX11 Morning News about her documentary, “The Killing of Breonna Taylor.”

The documentary will give people a better understanding of her life and the way she died, according to Richen.

Don’t miss the documentary tonight on FX and Hulu as part of “The New York Times Presents” docu-series.