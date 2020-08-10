‘The Forecast is Love’: Mr. G talks new children’s picture book about weather

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — If your child is interested in weather or science, PIX11’s own Mr. G just published a new book that might be perfect for their curious mind.

The longtime PIX11 weatherman got up a bit earlier than usual and stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to tell the team all about the new picture book, “The Forecast is Love.”

Plus, Mr. G, a former public school teacher, talked about why working with kids and having an impact on young people is something that’s always been important to him.

“If this book changes one kid’s life, I’m a happy puppy,” G said. “Because the gift that we give each other is hope, and that’s what I want to give them.”

You can check out “The Forecast is Love” now on Amazon, for Kindle and other digital book retailers.