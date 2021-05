This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Recording police interactions is now the norm. Now, there’s a tool that allows you not only to record the officer interaction, but notifies a loved one and shares the video live on social media.

The mastermind behind the app, 17-year-old Aadi Agrawal, spoke to PIX11 Morning News about how the app, called “Pulled Over” works.