This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Child Psychologist Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge shares her tips for talking to children about the contentious election.

Plus, she told PI11 some ways parents can bring up politics, and their own political beliefs, while still assuring a child or teen they can have their own beliefs and opinions.