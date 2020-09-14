Tailgate-style food at home

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — What would football be without a tailgate?

This year, we’re all punting when it comes to our celebrations, so bring that tailgate food to your home, your deck or whatever makes you happy.

The Food Dude, Kevin Roberts shares some quick recipes to make for the game day:

TAVERN-STYLE GRILLED BEER WINGS

Recipe Copyrighted by Kevin Roberts, The Food Dude.

The trick is to boil the wings in beer first.

3 easy steps: Boil, Grill, Sauce!

Serves 2-4.

INGREDIENTS:



One 4lb. bag, of frozen or fresh chicken wings (try to get a combo of both wings and drumettes)

Two beers — Lager or Porter work best

1 bottle, FRANKS RED HOT , Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Sweet Heat flavor

1 bottle, BBQ SAUCE, use your favorite

INSTRUCTION

1: Boil the wings in the beer in a large pot for 10 minutes. Drain beer and excess fat from wings when done.

2: Grill wings on barbecue 450 degrees until golden brown and crispy.

3: In a large bowl, mix the Franks Red Hot and BBQ Sauce. Add wings and wings and coat.

GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

Serve hot with celery sticks or veggies.

Makes 3 cups spread (about 12 servings)

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS



1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese

1/2 cup blue cheese salad dressing

1/2 cup Frank’s Buffalo Wing Sauce

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese or shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cups shredded grilled chicken

INSTRUCTION

1. Heat oven to 350ºF.

2. Place cream cheese into deep dish 9-inch pie plate. Microwave 1 minute to soften.

3. Whisk in salad dressing, Buffalo Wing Sauce and cheese until smooth.

4. Stir in chicken.

5. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through. Stir well.

6. Garnish as desired. Serve with crackers or cut up vegetables.

Microwave Directions: Prepare as above. Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 5 minutes until hot, stirring halfway through cooking.

Tip: For a party buffet table, keep this dip hot in a small crock pot or fondue pot.

