‘SurThriver’ tackling racial disparities in breast cancer diagnosis, treatment

NEW YORK — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, the PIX11 Morning News is shining a light on breast cancer health disparities.

According to the CDC, while Black and white women get breast cancer at the same rates, Black women are dying from it at a higher rate than white women.

Lyndsay Christian is a breast cancer survivor and is on a mission to change that.

Christian says that in Black women, breast cancer is being diagnosed at a higher rate in women under 40 than in their non-Black counterparts. The reason? Christian says it’s due to access to health care, less frequent mammography, less returning for follow-up exams and not knowing family history.

Below, find a helpful “post it” you can print out and put on your own bathroom mirror as a daily reminder to do your self-exam and stay vigilant about breast cancer.

Head to Christian’s website SurThriver.com for more information.