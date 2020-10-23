‘SurThriver’ tackling racial disparities in breast cancer diagnosis, treatment

NEW YORK — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, the PIX11 Morning News is shining a light on breast cancer health disparities.
According to the CDC, while Black and white women get breast cancer at the same rates, Black women are dying from it at a higher rate than white women.
Lyndsay Christian is a breast cancer survivor and is on a mission to change that.
Christian says that in Black women, breast cancer is being diagnosed at a higher rate in women under 40 than in their non-Black counterparts. The reason? Christian says it’s due to access to health care, less frequent mammography, less returning for follow-up exams and not knowing family history.
Below, find a helpful “post it” you can print out and put on your own bathroom mirror as a daily reminder to do your self-exam and stay vigilant about breast cancer.
Head to Christian’s website SurThriver.com for more information.