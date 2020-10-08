‘Supernatural’ stars talk series finale, reflect on filming their last episodes

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After an impressive 15-season run, “Supernatural,” the CW’s hit show about two demon-hunting brothers, is kicking off it’s final season tonight – starting the countdown to its series finale in November.

Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe how it feels to be wrapping up the show and reflect on their emotional time filming the final episodes.

The 15th and final season of “Supernatural” premieres Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. right here on PIX11.