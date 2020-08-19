Study reveals minority cities continue to be hit the hardest amid COVID-19

PIX11 Morning News

by: Barbara Prempeh

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York— Dr. Harry Williams, CEO of Thurgood Marshall college fund spoke with PIX11 about a recent study which reveals how Black and Latino communities across urban cities in America and right here in New York City continue to be hit the hardest during this pandemic.

Williams, also explained key findings which not only show how minorities face barriers accessing health care, but also a number of financial challenges.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

6 Dr. Seuss books no longer being published over offensive depictions

NYPD commissioner talks leadership changes, attacks against Asian community

Yankee Stadium, Javits Center offer overnight vaccinations

Adopted twins separated at birth find each other living 6 blocks apart

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams outlines roadmap to recovery for NYC

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Wednesday warmup before chilly end to the week

2 Long Island cops suspended for kicking handcuffed man: officials

New Yorkers protest outside governor's office, call for resignation