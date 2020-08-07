Students call on Gov. Cuomo to keep NYC schools remote only

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK— In a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a group of high school students expressed their concerns with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s blended-learning model proposal.

As local officials and parents seek more guidance, this group of students asked Cuomo to supersede de Blasio’s proposal, arguing the model is “dangerous.”

One of the students, rising senior at Bronx High School of Science Krish Shah, spoke to PIX11 Morning News about his concerns and how they hope to push the letter further.