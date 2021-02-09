Stars of new Menudo bio series talk iconic Puerto Rican boy band and more

“Súbete A Mi Moto,” a new biographical television series, chronicles the creation of the iconic Puerto Rican boy band Menudo.

The group, which was formed in 1977 and grew to global fame in the ’80s, had a revolving roster and launched the career of former member Ricky Martin.

Actor Yamil Ureña and young stars Leyson Andreck and Ethan Schwartz spoke with Marysol Castro about the show, the impact of the Latin singing group and what it was like to step into the shoes of real-life characters.

“Súbete A Mi Moto” was originally only streaming on Amazon Prime in some countries, but will make its U.S. debut on Estrella TV in February.