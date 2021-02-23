Stars of new ‘Superman & Lois’ series explain new take on the superhero story

Marcia Parris

Posted:

The CW’s new superhero series “Superman & Lois” might be based on the famous DC Comics characters, but it tells a new, untold tale.

In the new show, premiering Tuesday night, Clark Kent and Lois Lane move out of Metropolis and return to Smallville with their two teenage sons.

Stars Tyler Hoechlin (Superman/Clark Kent) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about the series and what fans can expect.

Catch the “Superman & Lois” two-hour premiere event Tuesday at 8 p.m.,including the 90-minute series premiere and a behind-the-scenes special immediately after. Watch on PIX11 or your local CW channel.

