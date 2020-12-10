Spanish Aquí Presents: Latinx improv team bring their hit show to the airwaves with popular podcast

Bringing Latinx culture and comedy to the airwaves across the country, Spanish AquíPresents is the first All-Latinx podcast on the Earwolf Podcast network. Raiza Licea, Oscar Montoya, Carlos Santos and Tony Rodriguez modeled the podcast after their hit live improv show by the same name, that they performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles before the pandemic temporarily shutdown the performance space.

The hilarious crew chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about their podcast that mixes interviews with improv and lots of laughs.

Spanish Aquí Presents was recently nominated for the 2021 “iHeartRadio” Podcast Awards for “Best Spanish Language Podcast.” The winners will be announced at the “I Heart Radio” virtual awards on January 21st. We will be rooting for them.

Click here to check out the latest on Spanish Aquí Presents and how to subscribe to their podcast.