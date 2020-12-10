Spanish Aquí Presents: Latinx improv team bring their hit show to the airwaves with popular podcast

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Bringing Latinx culture and comedy to the airwaves across the country, Spanish AquíPresents is the first All-Latinx podcast on the Earwolf Podcast network. Raiza Licea, Oscar Montoya, Carlos Santos and Tony Rodriguez modeled the podcast after their hit live improv show by the same name, that they performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles before the pandemic temporarily shutdown the performance space.

The hilarious crew chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about their podcast that mixes interviews with improv and lots of laughs.

Spanish Aquí Presents was recently nominated for the 2021 “iHeartRadio” Podcast Awards for “Best Spanish Language Podcast.” The winners will be announced at the “I Heart Radio” virtual awards on January 21st. We will be rooting for them.

Click here to check out the latest on Spanish Aquí Presents and how to subscribe to their podcast.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday