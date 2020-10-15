Spacing Out: Astronaut training tips to help navigate the pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Space exploration has been going on for more than 50 years, and there’s still so little we know about the vast universe.But it turns out there is so much we can learn about being on Earth… from traveling into outer space.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro sat down with Amy Shira Teitel to get a lesson on just that.Amy is a spaceflight historian and author, her latest book is called “Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Space Flight.”

Amy shared five tips we can take away from astronauts training for space missions and how we can apply them to our lives as we navigate the pandemic.