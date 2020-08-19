Social media sweets: My Cookie Dealer

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — My Cookie Dealer, a bakery that delivers and ships orders placed through Instagram, has fared well in the time of socially distant dining.

Juan Morel and his wife, Karen Morel, are from Long Island. They’ve have been running My Cookie Dealer, an online-only bakery that operates primarily via Instagram.

While many food purveyors have struggled in recent months, this business is doing extremely well and they usually sell out of cookies within the first 15 minutes. They spoke to PIX11 about how the business came to be.

For more information, click here or visit their Instagram page.