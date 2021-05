On-the-rise actress Chelsea Harris stars in TNT’s “Snowpiercer” series based on the hit 2013 film.

Ahead of the hit show’s return, Harris told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about the second season and the premise of the dramatic, thrilling series.

Harris is also featured in “Top Gun: Maverick,” the upcoming sequel to the iconic 1980s film starring Tom Cruise and told the Morning News what it was like filming the anticipated film.

“Snowpiercer” season 2 premieres Monday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. on TNT.