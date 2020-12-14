Sneak peek: ‘Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey’

The Harlem Shakespeare Festival is showcasing a virtual performance of “Othello,” but probably in a way unlike you’ve ever seen.
Artistic director Debra Ann Byrd joined the PIX11 Morning News Monday to offer a sneak peek at the performance.
