Sneak peek: ‘Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey’

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

The Harlem Shakespeare Festival is showcasing a virtual performance of “Othello,” but probably in a way unlike you’ve ever seen.

Artistic director Debra Ann Byrd joined the PIX11 Morning News Monday to offer a sneak peek at the performance.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday