NEW YORK CITY — We all know with cold temps comes dry, itchy and irritated skin.

While it feels like there’s no escape, there are ways to give your skin the TLC it needs to survive the season.

State licensed esthetician, and founder of Mia SkinBar, Amada Taveras shared her expertise with the PIX11 Morning News.

Taveras explained why it’s so hard to manage our skin in the winter months, how we can keep it hydrated and some of the biggest mistakes people make.