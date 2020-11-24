Simple food swaps for a healthier Thanksgiving

NEW YORK — Thanksgiving is just days away and while your celebration might look a little different this year, food remains the star of this holiday.

It’s nice to indulge on the delicious sides and desserts, but sometimes too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. But there are some easy food swaps you can use to make this year’s Thanksgiving feast your healthiest yet.

Nutrition expert Dr. Nicole Avena, author of “Why Diets Fail,” shared some ways to cut down on sugar and other ingredients to watch out for this holiday season.