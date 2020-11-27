Show me the money: 5 ways to stretch your holiday budget

It’s officially Black Friday and that means a lot of folks will be out using this opportunity to purchase gifts for their family and friends.

This year may be filled with uncertainty, but one thing is for sure, holiday gift giving hasn`’t been canceled.

Whether you have a lengthy list of extended family and friends to shop for or you only need to pick up presents for your spouse you can do so without splurging in a simple way based on your individual budget.

