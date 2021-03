NEW YORK — Sheryl Lee Ralph has been singing an important tune for 30 years, and 2020 is a milestone year for a cause that is near and dear to her heart.

The actress, singer, producer and director spoke to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the kickoff of her “Divas: Health Awareness Week” and her 30th annual “Divas: Simply Singing” benefit.

Ralph’s event “Divas: Simply Singing” will stream live Saturday night at https://divassimplysinging.com/