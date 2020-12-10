Sheléa offers sneak peek at ‘Silent Night’ special on The CW

NEW YORK — “Silent Night” is the world’s most famous Christmas carol. It’s been translated into 140 languages and even helped inspire a Christmas ceasefire in World War I.

Now, the song is getting its own special on The CW.

“Silent Night: A Song For the World” airs Thursday at 8 p.m. The special explores the creation of the song and its cultural impact, with new recordings by such stars as Kelly Clarkson, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Josh Groban and Sheléa.

Sheléa joined the PIX11 Morning News to offer a preview of the special, talk about her acting debut and more.

