Save Birdland: Benefit concert to help keep iconic NYC jazz club open

MANHATTAN — Birdland, one of New York City’s most iconic jazz clubs, is in danger of closing its doors amid the pandemic.

Music greats like John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and more have graced Birdland’s stage.

Off-Broadway producer Tom D’Angora, who is part of a group trying to save the legendary venue, told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about an upcoming benefit concert on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. to raise money for the club.

The virtual show will feature appearances and performances from Clive Davis, Matthew Broderick, Elvis Costello, Whoopi Goldberg, Wynton Marsalis, Audra McDonald, Leslie Odom Jr., and many more.

Head to SaveBirdland.com for more information on how to watch.

Plus, if you want to help out now, you can donate any amount directly to the “Save Birdland” GoFundMe campaign.