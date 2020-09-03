Safety concerns on outdoor dining

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York — Although outdoor dining provides a safer alternative to keep restaurants in business. Many people have raised concerns over its safety after a recent incident where a car crashed into an outdoor dining area on the Upper East Side, which left three people with minor injuries.

Deputy Director of Transportation Alternatives Marco Conner DiAquoi spoke to PIX11 to discuss what he has observed over the last few months in regards to the current outdoor dining set up and what he believes will help provide protective barriers.

