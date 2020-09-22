Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy and the battle to fill her Supreme Court seat

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As funeral services for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were still being finalized, President Donald Trump supporters have been calling on him to take quick action and “fill that seat.”

CUNY Law Professor Natalie Gomez-Velez told the PIX11 Morning News on Monday that the president likely has enough time and support from Senate Republicans to push his nomination through.

However, she said it won’t be an easy fight for the president.