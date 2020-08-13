Rugby star Phaidra Knight branches out: MMA, new clothing line

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight spoke with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about bringing the sport to New York City kids and incarcerated youth in the tri-state area.

Plus, she told us about her new move to mixed martial arts and her new clothing line made for athletic women, PSK Collective.

About 15% of net proceeds from PSK Collective will go to the Women’s Sports Foundation, which helps fund its mission to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sports and life.