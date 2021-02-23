Robin Hood Foundation CEO discusses fighting poverty and inequity

NEW YORK — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of half a million people in the United States, a grim milestone that has only highlighted racial disparities not only in health care, but in education, housing and access to resources.

The Robin Hood Foundation was key to leveling the field by donating more than $70 million to fight COVID in grants to community-based organizations in underserved areas.

Black and Brown communities suffered the most, and it was one man’s mission to make sure that those communities were not forgotten.

Wes Moore, CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, spoke to PIX11 to discuss the organization’s power fund and how much the group has helped communities of color during his four years as CEO.