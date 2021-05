This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — The pandemic may have temporarily shut down the [R]evolution Hip Hop Museum pop-up exhibit in the Bronx, but, nothing keeps hip hop down for long.

The exhibit reopened Thursday with a new focus on the 80’s.

Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum Rocky Bucano explained what people can expect at the new exhibit.