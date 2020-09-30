Rev. Al Sharpton criticizes Trump over presidential debate, talks new book ‘Rise Up’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — In five weeks, voters will decide who will be the president for the next four years.

There’s a lot at stake in this election for both political parties as well as everyday Americans dealing with the coronavirus and economic hardship.

Civil Rights Leader Rev. Al Sharpton, whose new book “Rise Up” was just released, spoke to PIX11 about the first presidential debate and the importance of Black and Latino voters during this election.

He also criticized the president for refusing to denounce white supremacy and discussed the different crossroads the country faces during this time.

In a message for communities rising up, Sharpton encouraged people to go to meetings and demonstrations and get laws passed.

“We cannot end this demonstration without passing new legislation,” he said.