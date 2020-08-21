Reuben de Maid talks makeup, new show ‘Being Reuben’

by: , Marcia Parris

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — This teen may just be on his way to world domination with just a stroke of a makeup brush.

Reuben de Maid, 14, stars as himself in The CW’s new docu-series “Being Reuben.”

De Maid became an overnight sensation when he was just twelve and appeared on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” singing a power ballad.

His performance was followed by an interview on “The Ellen Show,” where he appeared in full make-up and talked about his love of the beauty industry. Since then, Reuben has become a prominent beauty influencer.

“Being Reuben” airs on PIX11 Fridays at 9 p.m.

