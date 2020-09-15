Retired NFL player Willie Colon talks back-to-school drive, keeping busy during COVID-19

by: Veronica Rosario

THE BRONX — Retired NFL Offensive Lineman, Super Bowl Champ and Bronx native, Willie Colon hasn’t let COVID-19 slow him down one bit.

Now only is he the co-host of Barstool Sports and has two podcasts, he was just appointed to the Board of the Alliance for Lupus Research.

Colon also has his restaurant Bricks and Hops in the Bronx.

On Saturday, his foundation, The Willie Colon Foundation, is sponsoring a “Back 2 School” drive this Saturday in the South Bronx.

