‘Restaurant Hustle 2020’: Documentary looks at food industry during COVID-19

NEW YORK — Restaurants across the city and country have been hit hard during the pandemic.

Like many other businesses, they face shutdowns and restrictions because of the coronavirus.

A new documentary titled “Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line” took an intimate look at the impact of the pandemic on restaurants of four chefs familiar to viewers of the Food Network and PIX11.

Christian Petroni, one of the chefs profiled in the film, spoke to PIX11 and explained why he decided to be part of the film and what the pandemic has taught him about the food industry.