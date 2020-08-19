Rep. Carolyn Maloney weighs in on U.S. Postal Service, DNC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After Postmaster Louis DeJoy made dramatic changes to the U.S. Postal Service, many questions were raised about the timing.

Those changes have since been reversed.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), who is also the chair of the House Oversight Committee spoke to PIX11 about what’s next as DeJoy has been called to testify Monday.

She weighed in on what can be done in the coming days to make sure the postal services are up and running, especially for the elections.

She also discusses what she thought of Day Two of the Democratic National Convention.