Rent the Runway’s fall fashion trends

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As many people continue to work from home and corporate events and big parties are canceled, our wardrobe may consist of more leisurewear.

What kind of impact has that had on businesses like Rent the Runway, which rents clothing.

Blaire Walsh, style director from Rent the Runway, spoke to Marysol Castro about how business has been and the latest fall fashion trends that someone can incorporate into your wardrobe.