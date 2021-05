This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Whether you’ve been crushing your money goals or looking for ways to better your financial situation, figuring out whether to invest or save can be pretty difficult.

Many experts have said it doesn’t have to be hard.

Investing Specialist at Nerd Wallet Arielle O’Shea shows us how we can start planning toward financial freedom.