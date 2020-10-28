Red Hook Relief discusses clash with NYPD at Brooklyn polling station

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — A group of volunteers with the Red Hook Relief Project handed out face masks and coronavirus information near a polling center in Red Hook over the weekend when they were asked to move by election officials at the polling site.

They moved their table once and were asked to move again. When they refused, the NYPD confiscated all of their supplies.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said he wanted to be transparent about the incident and claimed the group was in violation.

However, the volunteers claimed this was an intimidation tactic and excessive force by the NYPD.

Jacqui Painter, founder of the Red Hook Relief spoke to PIX11 about the incident and said the group was “not electioneering” or endorsing a particular candidate. The group was handing out PPE for anyone who didn’t have it and more information about coronavirus.

The NYPD released body-camera footage of the confrontation, which Painter said shows the group being “very calm and listening” to the officers, but it doesn’t show the full situation where Painter asks if she can get a tape measure to show they are not violating any protocols.