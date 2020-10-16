Rebecca Crews shares her breast cancer survival story

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Actress Rebecca Crews, famed wife of Terry Crews for over 30 years, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her personal breast cancer journey.

Crews said she typically went annually for her check up and mammogram but was anxious after skipping last year’s around the holidays.

When she went to get her mammogram in March of this year she insisted on an ultrasound. They found a lump.

Crews was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer and eventually decided to undergo a double mastectomy. She is now currently cancer free.

On top of sharing her own story, we played Crews a personal message from a cancer survivor who said Crews speaking out about her experience inspired her.